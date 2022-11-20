England hero Jack Brown hails French rivalry after epic World Cup triumph

JACK BROWN hailed the rivalry between England and France as he expressed his hope that Australia will soon join the two nations at the top of the wheelchair game.

After losing out to France in the previous two editions of the tournament, England exacted their revenge with a dramatic late win at Manchester Central on Friday.

Brown played a key role as an interchange, scoring two tries either side of half-time to turn a deficit into an England lead.

The double took his tally for this World Cup to 17 tries – level at the top of the scoring charts with France’s Mostefa Abassi – and extended his overall record at World Cups to 54 across the four tournaments to date.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it’s four points,” said Brown of the difference in the final.

“It has been close for a long time (between us). Whatever happens it never ceases to amaze me, England and France, how much they bring it and how much we bring it.

“I really do respect those boys. We might beat the hell out of each other but we’ve such respect for each other. They’ve got some amazing players.”

England and France have contested the past three World Cup finals and are the undisputed top pair in the game.

But Australia showed their improvement by pushing both nations – England in their opening group game, France in the semi-finals – far closer than any other opponents.

Brown, who lives in Australia and coaches the Queensland team in their State of Origin competition, expects the game to develop further Down Under and the Wheelaroos to be a major force in the future.

He said: “It is progressing. Queensland has been a bit behind New South Wales. All of the club games have been played in New South Wales but they’ve just started doing them in the last two years and the game is getting better and better.

“The Australians have shown here how much they’ve improved with what they were able to bring to this tournament.

“Australia are right on the cusp, a little bit more backing over there to get behind them is all they will need to be in a final.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.