England international Dom Young breaks silence on rugby union rumours

ENGLAND international Dom Young has broken his silence on rumours linking the Sydney Roosters winger to rugby union.

Young, who has rapidly become one of the most sought-after stars in both codes, will not be following his former Roosters teammates Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu to rugby union.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Young said: “There were a few rumours lately, but I haven’t really had any talks or anything like that,” he told the publication.

“I have considered it in the past, and have had some talks with a couple of clubs before but I came out here.

“It’s not even like that I want to play union, it’s just an option that I have considered.”

Young’s comments come after his agent, Michael Cincotta, previously told The Telegraph that there was a lot of interest in securing the ex-Huddersfield Giants star’s services.

“There’s always been strong interest from rugby union for Dom,” Cincotta said.

“There were some discussions prior to Dom beginning his NRL career. It’s certainly something that will be considered down the track if it’s the right opportunity. Dom is an exceptional athlete and would make a seamless switch with his game-breaking ability.

“Dom has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of.

“If he transitioned to rugby union, he would undoubtedly draw significant attention and elevate interest in the sport. Dom is box office.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast