England international to be investigated for post-match rant following questionable yellow card

SOMETIMES in sport, emotions can get the better of players which is why it must be understood just how difficult it is to give an interview just after a loss.

One such man whose emotions may well have got on top of him is Sydney Roosters star and England international Victor Radley, who, following his sinbinning in the Roosters’ 27-26 win over St George Illawarra Dragons on ANZAC Day, labelled it a “s*it decision”.

Radley, on the same day, accepted a $3,000 fine for the controversial incident with St George’s Michael Molo, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that the NRL will examine Radley’s interview with Fox League just after the final whistle.

It was the third game in a row that the loose-forward had been given a yellow card with the England star saying: “I was losing my mind there in the sheds [while in the sin bin].

“It was a head clash. I don’t know who made that decision. It’s a s*it decision. It was a head clash. For me to get 10 in the bin for that…I don’t know.”

The Roosters themselves accepted an early guilty plea for Radley after the match review committee slapped the forward with a Grade One careless high tackle charge this morning.