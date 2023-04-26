Danny Kirmond on whether he would return to Wakefield Trinity given their current Super League trauma

FOR nine years, Danny Kirmond served Wakefield Trinity admirable.

From 2012 to 2020, the Yorkshireman made over 150 appearances after being made captain during the 2012 Super League season.

In that time, Kirmond had seen plenty of highs and plenty of lows, but Wakefield are currently at the lowest point in their Super League history.

Rooted to the bottom of Super League with no wins from ten games and with five nillings to make matters worse, Trinity are four points from safety as rookie head coach Mark Applegarth attempts to lift spirits at the flailing West Yorkshire club.

Kirmond, meanwhile, is currently plying his trade for the York Knights in the Championship and had this to say when asked if he would help Trinity out.

“I’m contracted to York, so it would be quite difficult I’d imagine,” Kirmond said in the latest edition of Rugby League World.

“But I love Wakefield to bits and speak to Mark (Applegarth) and Fordy (James Ford) regularly, so if there was an opportunity to do both that would be great.

“But those two have got a plan of what they need to do and I am quite confident they will be able to do that.”

As a current part-time player, Kirmond has also had his say on the difference to full-time rugby league.

“Usually a Super League club will train five days a week, we do three nights a week and have couple of accountability sessions that everyone normally does away from the ground,” the 37-year-old continued.

“It’s not something we have to do, but it does benefit you. They can be anything from a recovery swim, a bike session or extra weights.

“When you’re part-time, players are working during the day so it’s on your own shoulders if you do the extras and that really helped me when I made the switch to part-time.

“I saw the desire others had to do that, even though they were working during the day. It gave me my love for the game back and reminded me why I played it in the first place.”

To read the interview in full with Danny Kirmond, visit www.totalrl.com/shop to grab your copy.