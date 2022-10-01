England Knights name line-up for France B clash including Huddersfield Giants quintet

Paul Anderson has selected his 17-man England Knights team to take on France B tonight in Bordeaux.

The match, kick-off 6.30pm UK time, is one of two for the Knights this autumn with a clash against Scotland to follow in Edinburgh next weekend.

Five Huddersfield Giants players have been selected to face a French second-string, with Will Pryce, Jake Wardle, Oliver Russell, Owen Trout and Matty English all to be involved.

Warrington Wolves have four players involved in Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Matty Nicholson and Ellis Longstaff.

There are two each from Salford Red Devils (Deon Cross and Tyler Dupree) and Hull KR (Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten).

Leeds Rhinos’ Liam Tindall, Ethan Havard of Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons’ Matt Whitley and Jordan Lane from Hull FC complete the line-up.

France’s side includes Catalans Dragons first-teamers Romain Franco, Cesar Rouge, Tiaki Chan, Corentin Le Cam and Mathieu Cozza.

Maxime Stefani and Hugo Pezet of Toulouse Olympique are also named, alongside Barrow Raiders’ Hakim Miloudi.

England Knights: Will Pryce; Josh Thewlis, Deon Cross, Jake Wardle, Liam Tindall; Oliver Russell, Mikey Lewis; Owen Trout, Danny Walker, Ethan Havard; Matt Whitley, Jordan Lane, Matty Nicholson. Subs: Jez Litten, Ellis Longstaff, Matty English, Tyler Dupree.

France B: Hakim Miloudi; Romain Franco, Gavin Marguerite, Pierre-Jean Lima, Georgy Gambaro; Cesar Rouge, Thomas Lacans; Florian Vailhen, Ugo Tison, Tiaki Chan; Corentin Le Cam, Maxime Stefani, Mathieu Cozza. Subs: Justin Bouscayrol, Franck Maria, Bastien Scimone, Hugo Pezet.