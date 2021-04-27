England Knights squad named

WIGAN have five players included and are one of nine clubs represented in the latest England Knights squad.

Paul Anderson has selected 27, including Warriors quintet Ethan Harvard, Liam Marshall, Oliver Partington, Harry Smith, pictured, and Morgan Smithies, who will join in the monthly senior squad sessions run by England coach Shaun Wane.

New to the squad are Hull’s Joe Cator and Jordan Lane, Leeds’ Alex Mellor and Castleford’s Jacques O’Neill.

The RFL say discussions about fixtures for the feeder team are ongoing.

Coach Anderson said: “Through the Knights programme we’re investing in the future of England Rugby League.

“The Knights is part of a performance pathway from schoolboy level upwards and I am excited about the prospect of working with the players who have reached this stage of their development.

“My job is to prepare them for the next step – the senior international team.

“People scrutinising the squad with a 1-17 scenario in mind will be wasting their time.

“In the Knights set up we’ll be focusing on helping players make the transition from domestic to international competition.

“That means exposing them to the critical differences between what they experience day in, day out with their clubs and what they can expect as England internationals.

“The Knights is about developing talent, preparing well and competing hard.

“For some players the chance to represent the senior side may come at this year’s World Cup, for others it might be 2025.

“Shaun is very clear about what he wants and expects from the Knights, and I’m very clear about supporting him.”

Squad: Matty Ashton, Rob Butler (both Warrington), Tom Davies (Catalans), Matty English (Huddersfield), Joe Cator (Hull), Ethan Havard (Wigan), Jordan Lane (Hull), George Lawler (Hull KR), Matty Lees (St Helens), Kruise Leeming (Leeds), Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield), Liam Marshall (Wigan), Alex Mellor, Mikolaj Oledzki (both Leeds), Jacques O’Neill (Castleford), Oliver Partington (Wigan), Danny Richardson (Castleford), Aaron Smith (St Helens), Cameron Smith (Leeds), Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (both Wigan), Jake Trueman (Castleford), Danny Walker (Warrington), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Matt Whitley (Catalans), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield).

Don’t miss the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and also available as a digital download. Click here for more details.