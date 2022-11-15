England rugby international Tom Curry identified as potentially ‘outstanding rugby league player’

ENGLAND rugby union international Tom Curry has been identified as a potentially ‘outstanding rugby league player.’

That’s according to former England defence coach and new Manly Sea Eagles boss Anthony Seibold.

Seibold has taken up a deal with the NRL club, but was asked about which current England player would make it in the 13-man code.

“It’s hard to pick! I’ve always said Tom Curry would be an outstanding rugby league player. I think he’s one of the world’s best rugby players in either code, full-stop,” Seibold told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I have great admiration for his toughness, work ethic and skill level. He’s an outstanding player and I’m looking forward to Tom showing that against the All Blacks on Saturday.”

Seibold also revealed just how much admiration he has for England rugby union boss Eddie Jones with his departure from the England set-up earlier than first anticipated.

“Initially, I had agreed to join Manly in 2024 but that was brought forward by 12 months due to the situation in the club.

“Sometimes in life you have to make decisions that are really difficult and this is one that I ultimately wanted to make, albeit with a lot of regret about missing the next 11 months through to the World Cup.

“It’s been a wonderful experience working for Eddie, he is an elite coach. He’s a master coach.

“Eddie was super supportive when I told him. I first met Eddie in 2016 and we have formed a really good relationship.”