England stars backed to do ‘excellently’ in NRL after leaving Wigan Warriors

MATT PEET has backed former Wigan stars Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul to succeed in the NRL.

Both players left the Warriors following their Super League Grand Final triumph at the end of last season.

Centre Pearce-Paul, 22, agreed a two-year deal with Newcastle as far back as December 2022, while 23-year-old loose-forward Smithies signed a three-year contract with Canberra shortly after the 2023 season’s end.

The England internationals are now both in pre-season with their new clubs, although Pearce-Paul could miss the start of the campaign following toe surgery.

“I think they both have the capability to do excellently,” Wigan head coach Peet told League Express.

“They need things to go their way. They need an opportunity in the team and they need to stay fit and healthy, but if they do I’ve no doubt both of them will be excellent over there.

“They’ve both gone to really strong clubs with excellent coaching systems, so I’d expect them both to improve.

“We’ll be watching on as big supporters of both of them.”

Another significant loss for Wigan ahead of the 2024 season is Toby King, who has returned to Warrington following a season-long loan.

King missed only one game all year as they won the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final.

But, after being out of favour at the Wolves under their previous head coach Daryl Powell, he is now a big part of Sam Burgess’ plans there.

Peet admits King is a significant loss for the champions, but can’t wait to see Adam Keighran – who also played in last year’s Grand Final with Catalans – take a centre position.

“He’s a good player and we’re excited to work with him,” said Peet.

“He’s got a different skill-set to Toby. He has the potential to be a great player at the club and we think he will be.

“With Toby, I think Warrington are gaining one of the best centres in the competition.”

