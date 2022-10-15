England stun Samoa in incredible 60-6 win

England began their World Cup campaign in impressive fashion with a momentous 60-6 thrashing of Samoa.

Samoa went into the game as favourites, but England hit the front early on when Tommy Makinson slotted over a penalty after Elliott Whitehead was obstructed as he ran through for a kick.

Tom Burgess thought he had scored when he burst through a tackle near the line, but video referee Adam Gee adjudged the South Sydney Rabbitohs forward had knocked on.

However, England did finally breach the Samoa defence just after the midway point in the first-half when a quick play-the-ball allowed Sam Tomkins to run out of dummy-half and feed George Williams.

The halfback broke through two tackles, drawing the fullback as Jack Welsby went over before Dom Young finished off a spectacular break from a Welsby pass.

Young had his second on the half-hour mark with another brilliant Welsby cut-out pass as Makinson missed his first conversion of the afternoon to leave England with an 18-0 lead.

Welsby was in the thick of the action, but this time he turned hero to villain, sending out a pass which was intercepted by Izack Tago as the clock wound down as England led 18-6 at the break.

Kallum Watkins then dotted down in the 50th minute before Anthony Milford was sent to the sinbin for a late tackle on Sam Tomkins. Makinson added another penalty for a 26-6 lead.

Herbie Farnworth crossed for a deserved try 15 minutes from the end with Elliott Whitehead grabbing a double and Makinson dotting down a pinpoint Williams kick moments later. Makinson’s four conversions made it 50-6.

Williams himself crossed with four minutes remaining, but the Saints winger was wide of the mark with his boot.

Burgess barged over on the hooter with Makinson rounding things off in a 60-6 win.

England

1 Sam Tomkins, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 14 Dom Young, 6 Jack Welsby, 7 George Williams, 8 Tom Burgess, 9 Michael McIlorum, 18 Chris Hill, 11 Elliott Whitehead, 20 Mike McMeeken, 13 Victor Radley. Subs: 10 Luke Thompson, 15 Morgan Knowles, 16 Matty Lees, 17 Mike Cooper

Tries: Welsby, Young 2, Watkins, Farnworth, Whitehead 2, Makinson, Williams, Burgess

Goals: Makinson 10/12

Samoa

1 Joseph Suaalii, 18 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Stephen Crichton, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Anthony Milford, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Junior Paulo, 12 Jaydn Su’a, 13 Josh Aloiai, 22 Kelma Tuilagi. Subs: 14 Tyrone May, 16 Spencer Leniu, 17 Martin Taupau, 20 Chanel Harris-Tavita

Tries: Tago

Goals: Crichton 1/1

Half-time: 18-6

Referee: Ashley Klein