England to face France as internationals announced

ENGLAND will face France in a men’s and women’s double-header at Perpignan next month.

There will also be two Tests between the England wheelchair team and France at Gillingham in November.

And the England Knights men’s team will take on Jamaica at Castleford next month.

Jamaica will also have a game against Scotland at Featherstone.

The men’s clash with France will be on Saturday, October 23 at 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST), after women’s match which starts at 2pm local time (1pm BST).

The wheelchair matches will be at Medway Park, Gillingham on Wednesday, November 10 (7.30pm) and Saturday, November 13 (6pm).

Paul Anderson’s England Knights will be in action for the first time in two years when they face Jamaica at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday, October 15 (7.45pm), in a match which will form part of the testimonial year for Castleford’s Jordan Turner.

It will be a second match for England head coach Shaun Wane, whose side were beaten 26-24 by the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington in June.

“A Test match in France is a good option for us this Autumn as we refocus on the World Cup in 2022.” he said.

“French Rugby League is on the up through Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique, and I know from experience that the French fans will passionately support their team at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

“Come October, I’ll pick the strongest possible team and make sure we’re well prepared for a tough challenge.

“The France game will come with less than a year until our World Cup opener against Samoa in Newcastle, and that makes it an important part of our planning.”

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: “It has been a priority to secure competitive international fixtures for our three England teams – men’s, women’s and wheelchair – this Autumn as they refocus on the postponed World Cup in 2022.

“With French Rugby League on a high following the success of Catalans and Toulouse this season, and their wheelchair team the reigning world champions, we are delighted to have arranged these fixtures with the French Federation.

“We are also delighted that our Knights team will receive a competitive outing, providing important opposition for Jamaica in their World Cup preparations, and also supporting Jordan Turner’s testimonial.”

The Jamaica versus Scotland match is at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium on October 29.

In addition, the annual Griffin Cup fixture between Germany and Holland will be at Dusseldorf on Saturday, October 2.

Wales and Ireland will play a women’s international, the first for both nations, at Colwyn Bay on Sunday, October 17.

And the Wales wheelchair team have two internationals at Glyndwr University, Wrexham – against Ireland on Saturday, October 16 and Scotland on Saturday, October 30.