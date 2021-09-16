Ryan Hall signs contract extension

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed that Ryan Hall has signed a new one-year contract extension with the club.

The deal sees Hall add another year to his existing two-year contract, keeping him at Hull College Craven Park until the end of 2023.

The 33-year-old, whose 2021 season has been cut short by a shoulder injury, has scored 15 tries in his debut season for the club.

He has formed a strong partnership with club captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall on Hull KR’s left edge, forming both a potent attacking threat and a stiff defensive resolve.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith is delighted to see Hall extend his stay in East Hull.

“Ryan’s been great in all aspects of having a good pro here, from performance to try-scoring and leadership, he’s been terrific.,” enthused Smith.

“He’s very professional and has been a really good influence. He takes care of himself and he’s in great shape. I know he’s go an injury but that’s part and parcel of Rugby League. It’s not an issue that’s going to restrict him very long, he’ll be ready for pre-season.

“The way he’s approached this year is just 100 per cent and he gives that all the time. As somebody who takes good care of himself and trains so hard, Ryan’s got the potential to play on for a long time yet.”