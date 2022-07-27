England unveil new kit for World Cup

England have launched a new playing kit that will be worn by all three of their teams at this year’s World Cup tournament.

Their men’s, women’s and wheelchair sides will wear the strip, which has been designed in partnership with England’s kit provider OXEN.

They call it “a novel and exciting departure”, with a dark blue chevron and sleeves on the shirt instead of an all-white design.

“World Cups don’t come around very often, so it’s been an honour and a privilege to develop the shirt design with the RFL and Rugby League supporters from a wide number of clubs,” said Lee Jenkinson, OXEN CEO.

“A common theme of all our discussions was a desire to take things in a new direction, while also recognising the traditions of international Rugby League.

“We are delighted with the final product and look forward to seeing it being worn proudly by all three England sides at this year’s Rugby League World Cup.”

The new kit is on sale now.