England Wheelchair squad named for World Cup

Tom Coyd has named his 11-player England squad to challenge for the World Cup on home soil.

Captain Tom Halliwell is one of three players to make the cut from Leeds Rhinos, who won this year’s Wheelchair Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield, with James Simpson and Nathan Collins also representing the club.

Last week’s Super League Grand Final winners, Halifax Panthers, also have three players in the England squad as Jack Brown, Wayne Boardman and Rob Hawkins all make the cut.

Wigan Warriors duo Adam Rigby and Declan Roberts have also been named, alongside Catalans Dragons’ Sebastien Bechara and London Roosters pair Joe Coyd and Lewis King.

The wheelchair tournament begins on November 3, with England starting their Group A campaign at the Copper Box against Australia that night.

They then face Spain on November 6 and Ireland on November 9 at the same venue, as the beaten finalists in each of the last two World Cups look to go one better.

England squad: Sebastien Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Jack Brown (Halifax Panthers), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Lewis King (London Roosters), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors), Declan Roberts (Wigan Warriors), James Simpson (Leeds Rhinos).