England Knights forward signs long-term Huddersfield Giants deal

Huddersfield Giants have secured young prop Oliver Wilson to a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Giants from Bradford Bulls in 2019, has been regular for Ian Watson’s side this season.

He has also been part of the England Knights set-up, though missed out on the squads for their post-season fixtures through injury.

Wilson has signed a four-year extension to his current deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, which was due to expire at the end of 2023.

“Ollie, at 22, is one of our most talented emerging players who had a huge season this year,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

“He’s great player with huge potential and has developed significantly over the last two years.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve his game over the next four years to nail down a permanent place in the 17 and hopefully progress to a future international front rower.”