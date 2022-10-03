Castleford Tigers confirm signing of Leeds Rhinos forward

Castleford Tigers have signed prop forward Muizz Mustapha from Leeds Rhinos on a one-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Nigeria, came through the Leeds ranks to make nine first-team appearances.

Mustapha also has experience from spells in the lower leagues with Featherstone Rovers, Newcastle Thunder, Dewsbury Rams, Hull KR and Bradford Bulls.

But he is now embarking on a new challenge at Castleford following the expiry of his Rhinos deal.

“It’s a new chapter and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Mustapha. “I’ve been at Leeds since I was a kid so it’s a whole new environment.”

Tigers head coach Lee Radford added: “I really like how Muizz plays, his leg speed, his defence, his line speed is fantastic, and he is a different shape to a lot of front rowers kicking around in the competition.

“We are hoping in bringing him to our club we can develop him into becoming the player we know he can be.”