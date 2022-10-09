England’s Caitlin Beevers excited for record crowd on home Headingley turf

Caitlin Beevers is keen to kick off the World Cup in front of a record crowd at Headingley.

England begin their campaign against Brazil on Tuesday, November 1, with organisers saying that the ticket sales so far will already make it the biggest attendance ever for a Women’s Rugby League fixture in the UK.

Beevers has been named in Craig Richards’ 24-player squad for the tournament and the outside back is hopeful of making it into the team for the opening game.

That’s not least because it comes on familiar territory, as Beevers is part of the Leeds Rhinos side that won the Super League Grand Final last month.

“I’m hoping to be selected for that, it’s going to be a record-breaking crowd,” said Beevers, who turns 21 tomorrow (Tuesday) on what is also the third anniversary of her first Grand Final win in 2019.

“Playing at my hometown club, for my country, I couldn’t think of anything better to end the year with.”

Beevers is aware of the increased profile of the women’s game and is excited to see that go to another level at the World Cup.

“How the game has been progressing this year in terms of the standard, the support has been as well, it keeps increasing,” she said.

“I’m noticing a lot more attention on social media, it’s absolutely blown up.

“To have that and see it carry on into the World Cup, that’s the best way it can go.

“Women’s sport all round is seeing a massive increase in attention. That’s the way the world is going. We need more equality and that’s what is happening.”

Even though Beevers is now experienced on the international scene, debuting back in 2018 shortly after turning 17, she was still nervous waiting to find out if she would be part of the World Cup squad.

She said: “I had massive doubt about being selected for the squad, with the change of position (typically a fullback, Beevers has appeared on the wing and at centre this season) and the talent that’s been on show this season.

“I’m fine with any of the three: fullback, wing or centre. Maybe Craig has an idea on wing but I’m available for all positions.

“As long as I’m on the field, that’s all that matters. I’m just happy to be part of this squad and to be playing.”

