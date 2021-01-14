England’s clash with Exiles set to remain as Shaun Wane targets season World Cup warm-up

Shaun Wane has confirmed England’s mid-season clash with the Exiles is still set to take place despite the latest delays expected to the season.

Super League clubs are set to meet on Friday where a two-week delay to the season is expected to be confirmed.

But Wane says that has not hindered plans for the game against the Exiles, which is set to take place on the weekend of June 26/27.

It will be Wane’s first game as England coach after the Autumn International series with Australia was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s still on, nothing changes. There’s a meeting about the season being put back but that doesn’t alter that weekend,” he said.

“I’ve not been told anything different so from my point of view, that game is very important to me and the World Cup.”

Wane also confirmed another warm-up game just before the World Cup is also being discussed, with Fiji a potential opponent.

“When I was in club land I liked playing ten days before the Super League season and I’d like to play 10 days before Samoa. There’s a chance with Fiji but nothing is set in stone.”

Wane also confirmed that Warrington’s head of performance, Ade Gardner and their strength and conditioning coach Chris Barran would be joining his backroom staff, while Mark Bitcon, who was Wigan’s director of performance while Wane was with the club, has also joined the setup.