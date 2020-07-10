Eric Perez positive Ottawa Aces will draw big early

Ottawa founder Eric Perez hopes to attract an average attendance of 6,000 during the club’s maiden season.

Perez, who unveiled former Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous as the Aces’ inaugural head coach last week, believes the awareness of the club within the city is greater in comparison to Toronto Wolfpack’s presence when they were formed back in 2016.

As a result, Perez is hopeful attendances will be strong once they debut in Canada, with Ottawa set to call TD Place Stadium, the 24,000-capacity facility, their home.

“We should draw pretty well,” he said.

“I imagine we’ll have the highest in League 1. Depending on rules with COVID, I’d be happy with an average of 6,000 in year one.

“The response over here has been pretty big. When we started in Toronto, it’s a huge city, so it took a long time. But now in Toronto, most people know the Wolfpack as the rugby team and you see merchandise there.

“With Ottawa it was like that from day one, everyone knew the Aces were the rugby team. The fact we did Toronto meant it became more prominent and word travelled faster.”