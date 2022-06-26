Escaré injury takes gloss off Red Devils recognition

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley has been reflecting on the positives of having five players involved in the mid-season internationals – but also the pitfalls.

For the Red Devils coach has lost fullback Morgan Escaré – in all probability for the season – to a broken thumb.

The 30-year-old fullback damaged the digit during France’s 34-10 win over Wales in Albi, where he scored a try and kicked three goals.

His Salford clubmate Rhys Williams skippered Wales on his record-breaking 31st appearance for them.

Williams’ fellow centre Kallum Watkins played for England in their 18-4 win over the Combined Nations All Stars.

Lining up for the opposition in Warrington were winger Ken Sio, who scored a try to go with his 14 for Salford this year, and scrum-half Brodie Croft.

Sio, signed from Newcastle Knights in 2019, went into the home Super League clash with Wakefield needing three tries to reach 150 over his career.

“Losing Morgan is a huge blow, and I’m gutted for him and us as a club,” said Rowley.

“He hasn’t been a regular starter, but you need those people waiting on the periphery and challenging for a place in the side.

“That competition for places is so important, and Morgan is brilliant off the field and in training also, so he’ll be missed.

“Having said that, we support international rugby as a club, and it helps to raise our profile, which is great.

“Players want to play at the highest level they can. It’s satisfying for them and satisfying for the group as a whole.

“Having spoken to the players involved, I know they enjoyed the experience and the training camps were good environments to be around.”

Rowley is now preparing for Sunday’s trip to Warrington.

