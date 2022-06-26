Arona answers his country’s call

WAKEFIELD TRINITY were more than happy to let Tinirau Arona join the Cook Islands for their international on Saturday, despite him playing against Willie Poching’s beloved Samoa!

The club accepted the Cook Islands’ call for the 33-year-old forward, who has represented the nation for 16 years, to join their squad, becoming the only Super League player to take part in the southern hemisphere’s representative round.

Arona, a Wakefield player since 2016, might have missed a clash with Salford Red Devils to take on a Samoa side in Sydney that Trinity coach Poching has both played for and coached, but he went with the club’s best wishes.

“He’s done everything right by us, so if it gives T (Arona) an opportunity to play in a World Cup this year on top of what he’s done for us, he’s gone with our blessing,” said Poching.

“I won’t stop anybody from representing their country. That’s the top of our game, as far as you can go.

“We have players who are proud of their heritage and cultures and I encourage that. I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t!

“I want the game to progress. It’s important we have a strong international game in order to grow globally.”

Poching revealed last week that Bill Tupou has suffered a fresh setback in his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury, with the centre requiring a fresh operation.

The Wakefield coach said: “He’s had to have another medical procedure on his knee, (albeit) not a major one. We’re all disappointed.”

Winger Tom Johnstone also remains sidelined by his groin problem but Poching said, “he’s feeling some improvement” and hopes he will return to training in the next fortnight.

Reece Lyne had ankle surgery last week while Liam Kay remains in a boot after his own ankle injury, and Poching was reluctant to put a timescale on either.

