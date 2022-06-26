Hull hunt for Reynolds replacement

BRETT HODGSON says he would have no worries if he cannot secure a replacement for Josh Reynolds following the halfback’s release from Hull FC.

Reynolds left the club last week after a year-and-a-half spell which did not hit the heights Hull expected from a marquee player.

The 33-year-old Australian, who arrived with over 150 NRL appearances under his belt, was set to depart Hull at the end of this season but the club moved to bring his exit forward.

“Confidence is a big factor when anyone is playing and I think Josh lost a bit of confidence after some injuries,” said head coach Hodgson.

“I don’t believe he was playing his best footy and I think he’d admit that as well.

“It’s a very tough sport and you have to make sure that you’re always playing your best footy in order to maintain your position.”

It is a decisive move to jettison one of Hull FC’s big names mid-campaign as they push to confirm a play-off spot, but Hodgson believes it was one that had to be made.

“It is a decision made with the club’s interests (in mind) first and foremost,” he said.

“That’s the most important thing from my perspective. The decisions we make as a club are about winning games and getting to the business end of the season.

“As a head coach there are tough challenges and tough decisions, none tougher than this. But I’ve said from the minute I came into this role that I will put this club first.”

Hodgson said that Hull were actively searching for a replacement to come in immediately.

He admitted it won’t be easy finding one at this time of the year but insisted he would be satisfied with what he already has at his disposal if no players can be signed.

“At this time of the year you whether another team is willing to let a player leave. It takes a bit of manoeuvring.

“But should we not be able to bring anyone in, I’m very confident in Ben McNamara.

“Joe Lovodua has played there before, Luke (Gale) is playing there now, Jacob Hookem is available. We’ve got a number of options available.”

McNamara is still several weeks away from a return to action, however, as Hull progress cautiously with his recovery from a back injury, while Gale will miss a reunion with former club Leeds Rhinos on Saturday through the concussion protocols.

