European Rugby League appoint new Director

Following the 20th Annual Council Meeting of the European Rugby League in Newcastle, Ileana Iacopetti of the Italian Rugby League Federation has been confirmed as a new member-elected director, taking office from the meeting.

The members formally approved the appointments of Dean Andrew, OBE and Tatiana Doncaster as independent directors, whilst Richard Coleman, who has been acting in an observer capacity, had his nomination ratified.

The meeting combined in-person and online attendance for the first time since the global pandemic, with thirty-fourmembers represented by over fifty delegates.

The meeting fell silent to remember the life of Tiziano Frachini, the former Italian Rugby League vice-president who, sadly, passed away earlier this year. Franchini was a committed volunteer, championing international competition and technical education, and was present at the founding of the European Federation in 2003.

Chair Dean Andrew OBE thanked both Mahdi Choudhury and Graeme Thompson, who’s terms as directors both concluded at the meeting, with Thompson being presented a one-of-a-kind European Rugby League shirt to commemorate his thirteen years of dedicated service to the organisation.

“It was fantastic to see so many members present both in person and online,” noted Andrew. “With excitement for the Rugby League World Cup, there was a very positive vibe amongst the members who are looking forward to working with us to build the momentum for the sport on the back of it.

“It was also fitting that we could have so many people present to thank both Mahdi and especially Graeme for their contributions to European Rugby League over the years. Both have given an enormous amount of time to the organisation, sharing their expertise and knowledge to improve it, and I am sure their legacies will be long and lasting”