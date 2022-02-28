European Rugby League offer support to Ukraine federation

European Rugby League have offered “their unreserved support” to Ukraine Rugby League following the invasion of the country by Russia.

The board say they are keeping in direct contact with Ukraine Rugby League’s president, Artur Martyrosian Jr., following “the unjustifiable actions of Russia by invading the sovereign state.”

In a statement the European Rugby League board said: “We stand full square behind the courageous people of Ukraine and their resistance to this unprovoked attack.

“They are fighting for a set of values and principles that are, in essence, part of our core beliefs in rugby league; respect, brother/sisterhood and common cause.

“Many members of the Ukraine Federation of Rugby League are fighting for their country and we admire their bravery and respect their stand, the sooner they are able to return to the rugby league field the better our world will be.

“Our friends in Ukraine are constantly in our thoughts at this time.”