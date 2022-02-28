Konrad Hurrell’s touching message as St Helens launch initiative to help people of Tonga

St Helens have launched an initiative to send shirts and sports equipment to Tonga.

The island was hit by a devastating tsunami in January, impacting the entire population by causing severe damage to homes and infrastructure.

Super League champions Saints have three Tongans in their squad – Konrad Hurrell, Will Hopoate and Agnatius Paasi – and are coached by the Tonga national team boss Kristian Woolf.

Hurrell had to wait days to hear news from his family following the tsunami and has now spoken movingly about its impact on his country and why they are asking for help.

“I am the youngest of six kids and we didn’t have much back home,” he said. “We used to play rugby with plastic bottles and sandals.

“We didn’t have much but we still found a way to come together to get through stuff and that is what we need to do now.

“The tsunami, volcano, the ash and waves has ruined everything in my country; the crops, the electricity, our water, our homes have all been ruined.

“We have to restart our life again in Tonga. Everyone is trying to get back on their feet again now.

“We hate asking, but it is a time we all need your help and we would all appreciate it – whatever it is, small or big, it will help our people in Tonga.”

St Helens have secured a container to ship items to Tonga and, as well as supplying 250 shirts from their own stock plus players’ items, are asking supporters to donate.

They are looking for replica playing shirts, old rugby balls or any other sports equipment or sports clothing.

More information, including where to drop off donations, can be found on the St Helens website here.

There is also a fundraising page for those who do not have equipment or clothing to donate. Click here to donate.