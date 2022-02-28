Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils hit hardest as six Super League players banned

Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils have both had two players suspended following the latest round of Super League fixtures.

Bureta Faraimo and Liam Watts have received bans for the high tackles which saw both yellow carded in Castleford’s defeat at Hull KR.

Faraimo has been given a two-match ban for his “reckless” challenge while Watts’ has been deemed as only “careless” and worthy of a one-game ban.

Salford will be without both Ryan Brierley and Dan Sarginson for their trip to Huddersfield Giants after the pair were given one-match suspensions in the aftermath of their loss at Hull FC.

Brierley has been punished for dangerous contact described as “other contrary behaviour – leads with feet)”, while Sarginson’s ban is for a late hit on a passer.

Curtis Sironen will miss St Helens’ trip to Hull Kingston Rovers this week as he must serve a one-match ban, also for a late hit.

And Catalans Dragons’ Michael McIlorum has been given a one-game suspension for a “careless high tackle” in their victory at Leeds Rhinos, meaning he will sit out their visit to Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Two further players were given cautions; Catalans’ Mitchell Pearce and Wigan Warriors’ Patrick Mago both warned over a “careless high tackle”.