Every Leeds Rhinos squad player and when their Super League contracts run out

AS pre-season continues for the 12 Super League sides, all eyes are firmly fixed on February for when the new season begins.

For Leeds Rhinos, it’s been an off-season of change with Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils), Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders), Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons), Kieran Hudson (Castleford Tigers), Lachie Miller (Newcastle Knights), Paul Momirovski (Sydney Roosters) all joining the club.

Meanwhile, Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils), Kai Morgan (Salford Red Devils), Richie Myler (York Knights), Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers), Neil Tchamambe (Hull KR), Zane Tetevano (released), Liam Tindall (Hull FC), Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors) have all left the club as head coach Rohan Smith looks to plan a revival in 2024 following a disappointing finish in 2023.

Looking at Smith’s 30-man squad for 2024, there is a blend of youth and experience that will likely see the Rhinos make a play-off charge next season.

Here is when all 30 members of the squad’s contracts run out.

1. Lachie Miller – 2024, 2025, 2026

2. David Fusitu’a – 2024

3. Harry Newman – 2024

4. Paul Momirovski – 2024, 2025

5. Ash Handley – 2024, 2025, 2026

6. Brodie Croft – 2024, 2025, 2026

7. Matt Frawley – 2024, 2025

8. Mikolaj Oledzki – 2024, 2025

9. Andy Ackers – 2024, 2025, 2026

10. Tom Holroyd – 2024, 2025

11. James Bentley – 2024, 2025

12. Rhyse Martin – 2024

13. Cameron Smith – 2024, 2025, 2026

14. Jarrod O’Connor – 2024, 2025, 2026

15. Sam Lisone – 2024, 2025

16. James McDonnell – 2024

17. Justin Sangare – 2024, 2025

18. Mickael Goudemand – 2024, 2025

19. Derrell Olpherts – 2024

20. Morgan Gannon – 2024, 2025

21. Jack Sinfield – 2024, 2025, 2026

22. Kieran Hudson – 2024

23. Leon Ruan – 2024, 2025

24. Luis Roberts – 2024

25. James Donaldson – 2024

26. Corey Johnson – 2024

27. Toby Warren – 2024, 2025, 2026

28. Max Simpson – 2024, 2025, 2026

29. Alfie Edgell – 2024, 2025

30. Tom Nicholson-Watton – 2024

