Castleford Tigers forward still waiting on visa before linking up with Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Nixon Putt is still waiting on his visa clearance before he can link up with the Super League club for the 2024 season and beyond.

The Papua New Guinea international was due to arrive at The Jungle at the beginning of December, but that has now been pushed back to the 21st, League Express understands.

That’s because Putt is having to travel to Brisbane this week to sort out the visa issue before he can arrive in the country and begin pre-season with his new club.

The 27-year-old comes highly recommended to the Tigers having played over 50 games for the Central Queensland Capras between 2021 and 2023.

Before that spell, Putt also had playing experience with PNG Hunters and Norths Devils – the latter where current Castleford star Liam Horne and Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith also spent some time.

