Mark Applegarth reveals he was told about Wakefield Trinity exit before Super League season ended as he gives verdict on new owner

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are currently in a new era as a rugby league club.

Playing in the Championship in 2024 for the first time since 1998, the West Yorkshire side have been taken over by millionaire businessman Matt Ellis of DIY Kitchens with the club’s future looking the rosiest it has done for decades.

Alongside Ellis, new head coach Daryl Powell was appointed on a four-year deal with a whole new backroom staff and an overhaul of the playing squad.

That, of course, meant that previous boss Mark Applegarth lost his job as head coach. But the 39-year-old was told he would not be in charge of the club two games before the end of the season – when the Wakefield’s relegation was not yet confirmed.

“I got told unofficially by Matt (Ellis) and Michael (former chairman Michael Carter) on the Monday of the week leading up to the Leigh game (which Trinity lost 20-19). I got told then, but I got told formally a couple of weeks before it got announced by the club,” Applegarth told League Express.

“When you’re head coach you live and die by your results, needless to say Wakefield have been in a transition for a number of years.

“You’ve got to take it on your chin, sometimes your stock is high and you go into challenges full of wind and other times you are in the trenches and you’ve got to do what you can. Ultimately, I didn’t do enough and I accept that, you come to peace with it.”

Applegarth also insists there is no bad blood between himself and the new owner or the club.

“There are a lot of factors (of why it went wrong), but whichever way I answer that I can’t really win. When you’re head coach it’s your responsibility and whether you’ve got factors in your favour or not, you’ve just got to own them and I have done. I’ve accepted full responsibility, I’ve moved on and Wakefield have moved on as a club.

“There is no bad blood or anything like that. I will be cheering Wakefield on and wanting to see them do well. There’s no point holding on to any animosity, I got given an opportunity and whether that was under difficult circumstances or not I said yes to it. So I’ve got to own that responsibility that came with it.

“Anyone that’s reflective, they will look at what they did well and what they could improve on but I will do that in life anyway. As long as you learn your lessons, that’s what it’s there for. Some things I think we did really right and other things I would change.”

The 39-year-old also believes that more clubs should show ambition in the ways that St Helens and Wigan have done – and like Wakefield are now about to do.

“All the stuff that has gone into the press, I had spoken to Matt previously. He is a great guy and I fully understood his reasons why he wanted a new direction but I want to keep them confidential.

“There is no bad blood, I think he will be great for the club and the city and rugby league itself. It’s important we get more clubs showing ambition and matching your Saints, Warrington and Wigan. All those clubs are pushing the boundaries and Wakefield will be one of those in the future.”

