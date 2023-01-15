Every result from this weekend’s friendlies as Keighley Cougars underline credentials with Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity also victorious

THIS weekend, there were a number of friendlies that took place including an interesting tie at Belle Vue between Wakefield Trinity and Halifax Panthers.

That game at Belle Vue – or the Be Well Support Stadium – was for Reece Lyne’s testimonial and the centre got over for a score via Tom Lineham in the first-half.

Other fixtures that stood out included Bradford Bulls’ local game at the Dewsbury Rams whilst there is always time for a Cumbrian derby between Whitehaven and Workington Town.

Here is all the results of those fixtures that took place over the weekend:

Newcastle Thunder 12-24 Keighley Cougars – Kingston Park

Wakefield Trinity 28-16 Halifax Panthers (Reece Lyne’s testimonial) – Be Well Support Stadium

Dewsbury Rams 16-34 Bradford Bulls – FLAIR Stadium

Barrow Raiders 52-24 North Wales Crusaders – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium

Swinton Lions 44-10 Midlands Hurricanes – Heywood Road

Doncaster 12-28 York Knights – Eco-Power Stadium

Widnes Vikings 46-6 Rochdale Hornets – DCBL Stadium

Whitehaven 22-6 Workington Town – LEL Arena