Every scheduled Channel 4 and Sky Sports game for the Super League season so far

SUPER LEAGUE is back!

And what a first week we had with three live Super League games over the weekend on Sky Sports and Channel 4 as well as the added bonus of the World Club Challenge.

Moving forward, what does the Sky Sports and Channel 4 coverage look like so far?

Channel 4

Sunday 26th February

Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)

1:00pm Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

1:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons​

Saturday 1st April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

1:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

1:00pm St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports

Thursday February 23: Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (8pm)

Friday February 24: Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC (8pm)

Thursday March 2: Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Friday March 3: St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday March 9: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Friday March 10: Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Thursday March 16: Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday March 17: St Helens vs Hull FC (8pm)

Thursday March 23: Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens (8pm)

Friday March 24: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR (8pm)

Thursday March 30: Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday March 31: Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday April 6 (Rivals Round): Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Friday April 7 (Rivals Round): Hull FC vs Hull KR (12.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs St Helens (3pm)

Saturday April 8 (Rivals Round): Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (2.30pm), Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Sunday April 9 (Rivals Round): Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants (6pm)

Thursday April 13: Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Friday April 14: Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Thursday April 20: St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (8pm)

Friday April 21: Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR (8pm)

Thursday May 4: Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 5: Catalans Dragons vs St Helens (8pm)

Thursday May 11: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC (8pm)

Friday May 12: Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday May 25: Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 26: Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (8pm)

Saturday June 3 (Magic Weekend): Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (1.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (3.45pm), Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (6pm)

Sunday June 4 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards (12.30pm), St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants (2.45pm), Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Friday June 9: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Saturday June 10: Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants (5pm)