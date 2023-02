SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has been nominated for this year’s SJA British Journalism Award of Pundit of the Year.

Wilkin, whose coverage and opinions often divides people, is among a list of star-studded names that will be up for the award.

Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Ally McCoist, David Coulthard, Ian Wright, Jason Bell, Jon Wilkin, Nasser Hussain, Chris Sutton and Roy Keane are the names on the shortlist with Wilkin hoping to scoop up the award for his commitment to rugby league punditry.