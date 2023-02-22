Sydney Roosters and NRL star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves set for 2024 Super League move

SYDNEY ROOSTERS and NRL star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is reportedly set for a move to Super League for 2024.

Earlier on in the year, League Express revealed that the New Zealand international would be staying with the Roosters for the remainder of the 2023 NRL season despite speculation linking the massive prop with a move to newly-promoted Leigh Leopards.

However, Waerea-Hargreaves comes off contract at the end of 2023 and with Sydney looking increasingly likely that they won’t offer the 34-year-old a new deal for 2024 and beyond.

As such, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that: “Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (is) expected to head to the Super League at the end of the season.”

But, who would he link up with? Could he go to Leigh where he was initially linked earlier in the year? Or perhaps the Catalans Dragons who have had their share of overseas barnstorming props?

Wherever Waerea-Hargreaves ends up in Super League – if he does indeed make the move as has been vigorously suggested – he will almost definitely make his mark with immediate effect, both on and off the field.