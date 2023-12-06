Four potential clubs for ex-Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio

SALFORD RED DEVILS yesterday announced the departure of winger Ken Sio after five years at the club.

Citing compassionate grounds, Sio has returned to Australia following an illustrious spell with the Red Devils, having scored 78 tries in 104 appearances.

But, with the 33-year-old still showing he can compete at the highest level, which clubs could he sign for back in Australia?

Wests Tigers

Obviously, Wests Tigers need quality and they need it fast following an extremely disappointing 2023 NRL season in which they finished bottom of the pile. Adding proven try-scorer Sio to their ranks would not only improve their strike rate out wide, it would also add much-needed experience and work ethic that looked to be lacking so much last season. The Tigers have also lost Tommy Talau, Daine Laurie and Triston Reilly from their backline, so picking up Sio could be a cheap gem.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Like Wests, Canterbury Bulldogs are in desperate need of reinforcements with a successful culture behind them. Picking up Sio would be a step in the right direction for the Belmore club, who finished third bottom of the NRL ladder in the 2023 season. Losing Braidon Burns and Declan Casey could also help Sio’s cause with the Bulldogs looking a little light out wide despite the return of Bronson Xerri from his drugs ban.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Finishing second bottom of the NRL ladder in the 2023 season is not where St George Illawarra Dragons want to playing their rugby league. And they too, like the Tigers and the Bulldogs, need experience and unassuming characters to get on with their jobs on the field. Sio would provide just that. The Dragons have lost Tautau Moga out wide for 2024 and though the likes of Mikaele Ravalawa, Max and Mathew Feagai and Moses Suli are there to provide competition, Sio would certainly be pushing for a starting berth.

Wentworthville Magpies

The club that Sio began his rugby league career with, the Wentworthville Magpies are based in Sydney’s Western Suburbs with the 33-year-old knowing the place inside and out. Founded in 1963 (or 1937), the Magpies have competed in various Sydney district competitions and, since 2003, the semi-professional Ron Massey Cup and Sydney Shield competitions in NSW, Australia. It would be a step down for Sio, but perhaps taking time away from being a full-time professional may be the route he wants to go down.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.