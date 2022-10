Every Super League club’s signings for 2023 with Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC making changes

WITH the end of the season comes a raft of signings to be announced with clubs determined to keep some of the news back in order to inspire new season ticket renewals.

In recent weeks, we have seen some spikes in the number of signings being revealed, including Derrell Olpherts to Leeds Rhinos, Zak Hardaker to Leigh Centurions and Gareth Widdop to Castleford Tigers.

But, just what does each Super League club’s signings look like for 2023 so far?

Castleford Tigers

Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Muizz Mustapha (Leeds Rhinos), Albert Vete (Hull KR), Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

Catalans Dragons

Manu Ma’u (Hull FC), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Huddersfield Giants

Jack Bibby (Wigan Warriors), Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors), Jake Connor (Hull FC), Sam Halsall (Wigan Warriors), Harvey Livett (Salford Red Devils), Esan Marsters (Gold Coast Titans), Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters), Nathan Peats (Toulouse Olympique), Harry Rushton (Canberra Raiders)

Hull FC

Brad Dwyer (Hull FC), Tex Hoy (Newcastle Knights), Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

Hull KR

Yusuf Aydin (Wakefield Trinity), James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity), Rhys Kennedy (Brisbane Broncos), Tom Opacic (Parramatta Eels), Louis Senior, Sauaso Sue (Newcastle Knights)

Leeds Rhinos

Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers), Luis Roberts (Leigh Leopards), Leon Ruan (Doncaster)

Leigh Leopards

Tom Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos), Matt Davis (Warrington Wolves), Jacob Gannon (Warrington Wolves), Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), Oliver Holmes (Warrington Wolves), Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves), Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants), Rob Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers), Nathan Wilde (Newcastle Thunder)

Salford Red Devils

Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors)

St Helens

Wakefield Trinity

Morgan Smith (Featherstone Rovers)

Warrington Wolves

Gil Dudson (Catalans Dragons), Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons), Josh McGuire (St George Illawarra Dragons), Paul Vaughan (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Wigan Warriors

Toby King (Warrington Wolves, on loan), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)