Every Super League Grand Final attendance ranked from 1998 to the present day

THE 2025 Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday evening as Wigan Warriors and Hull KR do battle to be crowned the northern hemisphere’s best rugby league side.

A crowd of over 65,000 is expected following strong ticket sales from both the Warriors and Rovers fans, which could make it the best attended Grand Final since 2017 when almost 73,000 flocked to Manchester to watch Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers do battle.

Only 58,137 people made it to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ in 2024 to watch Wigan overcome Catalans Dragons – a crowd that ranked 21st out of 26 finals so far.

With that in mind, just how does each Grand Final attendance fare from the first one 1998 to the present day?

1. 2015 – 73,512 – Leeds Rhinos 22–20 Wigan Warriors

2. 2017 – 72,827 – Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Castleford Tigers

3. 2006 – 72,575 – St Helens 26-4 Hull FC

4. 2010 – 71,526 – Wigan Warriors 22-10 St Helens

5. 2007 – 71,352 – Leeds Rhinos 33-6 St Helens

6. 2012 – 70,676 – Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Warrington Wolves

7. 2016 – 70,202 – Wigan Warriors 12-6 Warrington Wolves

8. 2014 – 70,102 – St Helens 14-6 Wigan Warriors

9. 2011 – 69,107 – Leeds Rhinos 32-16 St Helens

10. 2008 – 68,810 – Leeds Rhinos 24-16 St Helens

11. 2013 – 66,281 – Wigan Warriors 30-16 Warrington Wolves

12. 2005 – 65,728 – Bradford Bulls 15-6 Leeds Rhinos

13. 2004 – 65,547 – Leeds Rhinos 16-8 Bradford Bulls

14. 2003 – 65,537 – Bradford Bulls 25-12 Wigan Warriors

15. 2018 – 64,892 – Wigan Warriors 12-4 Warrington Wolves

16. 2019 – 64,102 – St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils

17. 2009 – 63,259 – Leeds Rhinos 18-10 St Helens

18. 2002 – 61,138 – St Helens 19-18 Bradford Bulls

19. 2022 – 60,783 – St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos

20. 2001 – 60,164 – Bradford Bulls 37-6 Wigan Warriors

21. 2023 – 58,137 – Wigan Warriors 10-2 Catalans Dragons

22. 2000 – 58,132 – St Helens 29-16 Wigan Warriors

23. 1999 – 50,717 – St Helens 8-6 Bradford Bulls

24. 2021 – 45,177 – St Helens 12-10 Catalans Dragons

25. 1998 – 43,533 – Wigan Warriors 10-4 Leeds Rhinos

26. 2020 – N/A – St Helens 8-4 Wigan Warriors

