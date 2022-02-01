Everything you need to know about the Challenge Cup third and fourth round draws

The draws for the third and fourth round of the Challenge Cup take place this (Tuesday) evening.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the draws…

When and where are the draws?

The ties for the next two rounds of the competition will be drawn at 6pm, from Rochdale Hornets who this year are celebrating the centenary of their only previous Challenge Cup success in 1922.

Both draws can be watched live either on the BBC Sport website or on OurLeague.

Who is in the third round?

The 12 sides who were victorious in the second round last weekend will go into the hat, with no new teams coming in at this stage.

There is an even split between amateur and professional sides with six of each making it through to this round.

The amateur ranks include Lock Lane, who knocked out League 1 side Oldham, plus Hunslet Club Parkside, Rochdale Mayfield, Royal Navy, Siddal and York Acorn.

Hosts Rochdale Hornets are one of the half dozen from League 1 along with Doncaster, Hunslet, London Skolars, North Wales Crusaders and Swinton Lions.

The ball numbers are as follows:

1 Doncaster

2 Hunslet

3 Hunslet Club Parkside

4 Lock Lane

5 London Skolars

6 North Wales Crusaders

7 Rochdale Hornets

8 Rochdale Mayfield

9 Royal Navy

10 Siddal

11 Swinton Lions

12 York Acorn

Who is in the fourth round?

The six winners of the third-round matches will be joined in the next round by all 14 clubs from the Championship.

The ball numbers are as follows:

1 Barrow Raiders

2 Batley Bulldogs

3 Bradford Bulls

4 Dewsbury Rams

5 Featherstone Rovers

6 Halifax Panthers

7 Leigh Centurions

8 London Broncos

9 Newcastle Thunder

10 Sheffield Eagles

11 Whitehaven

12 Widnes Vikings

13 Workington Town

14 York City Knights

15 Round Three tie

16 Round Three tie

17 Round Three tie

18 Round Three tie

19 Round Three tie

20 Round Three tie

Who will conduct the draw?

The draws will be made by Paul Sculthorpe MBE, a four-time winner of the Challenge Cup with St Helens, and Rochdale-born England international Vicky Molyneux.

When will matches be played?

The third-round ties will take place in less than a fortnight, on the weekend of 12 and 13 February.

The two-week turnarounds continue into the fourth round, with those matches scheduled for 26 and 27 February.

When do Super League teams enter?

The 11 participating Super League teams – minus Toulouse Olympique, who have opted not to take part – will join the Challenge Cup in the sixth round, on 26 and 27 March.