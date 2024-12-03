Ex-Canterbury Bulldogs forward Liam Knight “in the sights” of a ‘couple’ of Super League clubs

FORMER Canterbury Bulldogs forward Liam Knight is “in the sights” of a ‘couple’ of Super League clubs.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that the 29-year-old has shed ten kilograms in his bid to get a club for 2025.

Knight’s first thought is, of course, getting a club in the NRL with the former Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs prop suffering horrendously with injury the past two seasons.

The forward was with Canterbury in 2023 and 2024 but managed just seven games following a knee problem that kept him out for most of his spell at Belmore.

Whilst a number of NRL sides are keeping tabs on Knight, so are Super League clubs according to The Mole.

