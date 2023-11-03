Ex-Castleford star Greg Eden reveals why Featherstone Rovers move broke down, talks with “a couple” of clubs and if Wakefield Trinity is an option

FORMER Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden has admitted he is currently “in limbo” following the collapse of his move to Featherstone Rovers.

The star winger, who had registered 113 tries in 125 appearances for Castleford over two periods, had signed a deal with Featherstone on the proviso that they earned promotion to Super League.

When Rovers crashed out at the semi-final stage to a shock London Broncos defeat, Eden’s full-time contract was null and void.

Now, he is waiting patiently for another club to come his way.

“I’m pretty much in limbo, with Featherstone not getting promoted I am at a point where clubs have spent up with little cap space left,” Eden told League Express.

“I think there is a handful of players in a similar position to me which is possibly due to IMG as well with clubs not wanting to spend what players are worth so it leaves a handful of players in a bit of limbo like myself.

“It was a full-time offer so I had never signed a part-time offer with Featherstone. I had only been offered a full-time gig. Obviously when they haven’t been promoted that’s where the line was. It’s a scramble around now for something else.”

Currently, Eden is relying on his property portfolio to bring in money, but “a couple” of clubs have already outlined their interest in bringing in the 32-year-old – with Wakefield Trinity out of the question.

“At the minute I don’t have much. I have a couple of houses in the background which I rent out with an Airbnb service. That’s kind of keeping me ticking over at the minute,” Eden continued.

“If a full-time opportunity doesn’t come about these next few weeks then I will be starting to think about what I could do post-rugby. I might start a trade or something but I haven’t delved into that just yet.

“It is tough, it’s my life and career on hold at the minute. I’m not worrying too much though I’m sure something will pop up in the next few weeks before training starts.

“There’s been a couple of clubs interested, but I’m not willing to name them at the minute. Wakefield isn’t an option, definitely not.”

