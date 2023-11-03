Catalans Dragons star Matt Ikuvalu linked with exit from Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS star Matt Ikuvalu is being linked with an exit from the Super League club, despite impressing in his first season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Ikuvalu damaged his knee in the Super League Grand Final last weekend, in the 10-2 loss to the Wigan Warriors and it is that potential severity of the injury that could see the centre leave the club.

According to French publication L’Independant, Ikuvalu has a clause in his contract that could be extended if Catalans are willing to do so.

But, the publication has revealed that Ikuvalu must meet soon with a specialist in Montpellier to work out whether or not he needs surgery.

Of course, rugby league is a cutthroat business and with the Dragons losing Adam Keighran to the Wigan Warriors, the Dragons are already down a centre for the 2024 season – though Arthur Romano is waiting patiently in the wings.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.