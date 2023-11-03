Cronulla Sharks starlet makes move to Wakefield Trinity as Daryl Powell’s rebuild continues

CRONULLA SHARKS starlet Toby Boothroyd has made the move to the UK, signing for relegated Super League side Wakefield Trinity.

A product of NRL development, Boothroyd has grown from a promising teen at St George Illawarra Dragons to a robust force at Cronulla, honing his skills over three solid seasons.

Standing at 6’2” and weighing in at 101kgs, Boothroyd brings a powerful blend of youth and agility to Trinity.

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell said: “We are working hard to sign overseas players who will drive us forward for years to come. This takes a lot of work to unearth young quality players in Australia and New Zealand. Toby is one of those players.

“He is smart and tough with a great engine. His ability to play at prop and back row is a great strength and He is driven to get over here and prove how good he can be to the trinity fans. I am confident they will love his work ethic and tough effort in the middle of the field.’

Boothroyd himself said: “I’m really excited to be part of the new direction with the change in ownership and the completely new coaching and support staff.

“There is so much belief and investment in ensuring the club gets back to the Super League. I chose Wakefield because I feel I’m going to be there at the start of a very successful time both on and off the field.”

