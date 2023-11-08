Ex-Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers forward Junior Moors confirms retirement from rugby league

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers forward Junior Moors has confirmed his retirement from rugby league following the culmination of the 2023 Championship season.

Moors had been plying his trade in the second tier with Rovers, having joined the West Yorkshire club from Castleford ahead of the 2021 season.

The powerful forward first came to the UK shores in 2015 with Castleford, spending six years at The Jungle and playing over 100 games.

Moors took to social media to confirm his retirement: “The time has come. Officially signing out from the game of Rugby League, a game that’s taken my family and I on a ride I’ll forever be grateful for.

“I’ve met some absolute legends along the way and made some friendships that will last a lifetime.

“Thank you to @penrithpanthers @nrl_weststigers @storm @ctrlfc @fevroversrlfc for the opportunity to live out a dream.

“To my family and friends thank you for all the support throughout the years, especially to our Aiga in the uk that made our time there one to remember, you know who you are ❤️

“Last but not least Special Thank you to my wife @tania_moors for being my rock through the up and downs of RL, following me all over the globe with our 5 kids, could not of done it without you ❤️

“As they say, As one door closes another door opens, excited to see what the future holds.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.