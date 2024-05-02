Ex-Castleford Tigers assistant coach expresses interest in Hull FC role

FORMER Castleford Tigers assistant coach Dane Dorahy has expressed an interest in taking a potential role at Hull FC.

Dorahy was brought to The Jungle towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season alongside former London Broncos boss Danny Ward in a bid to help Castleford stave off relegation.

The Tigers managed to do that but neither Ward nor Dorahy are now at the club in 2024 with the latter declining an offer to stay on in some capacity.

Instead, the former Halifax Panthers playmaker returned to Australia and accepted the assistant coach position at the Manly Sea Eagles’ reserves side.

But, he has told League Express that he is keen on some kind of role with Hull FC given their desire to rebuild the squad and coaching staff as a whole following the exit of Tony Smith.

Of course, former York Knights and Leeds Rhinos veteran Richie Myler has been appointed director of rugby in Hull’s first appointment in such a role whilst Simon Grix has taken over proceedings as interim head coach.

Upon Dorahy’s exit from Castleford, he told League Express: “The opportunity to test myself as a coach at the elite level in the Super League was an outstanding experience and one I’m really proud of, helping to keep Castleford in the Super League.

“I obviously decided not to accept the club’s offer to stay at Cas and relocate my family to the UK, which was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. I absolutely loved being at Cas.”

Dorahy was heavily responsible for Castleford’s attack in his short-term role and is eager to find such a position.

