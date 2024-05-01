South Sydney Rabbitohs chief addresses links with Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS chief executive, Blake Solly, has addressed speculation linking his club with a move for Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess.

Of course, the Rabbitohs are currently in a state of turbulence following the sacking of Jason Demetriou, with his assistant Ben Hornby taking the reins until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Speculation has linked veteran head coach Wayne Bennett with the vacancy with the ex-New Zealand and Great Britain boss leaving The Dolphins at the end of the year.

However, speculation has also never died down about the possibility of Burgess, who is hailed as a hero at the Redfern club, returning to Souths to take over the head coaching role.

Burgess, that being said, has consistently repeated the fact that he is under contract at Warrington, with Rabbitohs’ chief executive Solly confirming that fact during a mid-week press conference.

“I don’t really know what Sam’s plans are,” Solly said.

“Sam I think has a two-year contract at Warrington and we’ve built up a lot of respect for Simon (Moran), Stuart (Middleton), Karl (Fitzpatrick) and the group over at Warrington so we wouldn’t want to disrupt that.

“My view is that this is Sam’s opportunity to show the world that he can coach and we wish him every success with that.”

Burgess, of course, signed a two-year deal with the Wolves ahead of the 2024 Super League season and has impressed in his maiden year as a professional head coach.

