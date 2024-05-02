Dolphins forward Jarrod Wallace attracting Super League interest

THE DOLPHINS forward Jarrod Wallace is attracting interest from a number of Super League clubs.

That’s according to the Courier Mail which has reported that Wallace, who has played just twice for the Queensland club under Wayne Bennett in 2024, is considering his future in Australia.

Though no overseas clubs have been mentioned, the Courier Mail has added further fuel to the fire by claiming that if he decides to sign a new deal beyond this season, the forward will have to take a massive pay cut.

The emergence of Max Plath and the success of Tom Flegler have left Wallace playing a bit-part role with the Dolphins this season.

Despite that, he did previously outline his intention to stay beyond his current deal that ends in 2024.

“That (re-signing with the Dolphins) obviously would be my plan. Wayne will be leaving, and I’m sure he’ll still be around, but to be able to stay and play another couple of years under Woolfy, that’s my goal,” Wallace previously told News Corp.

“I get along really well with him, he’s exactly what I want in a coach – he tells me exactly where I am and how it is, and that’s why I love Wayne. Woolfy’s got every quality as a player I love playing under.”

The 32-year-old has made over 200 NRL appearances, with the bulk of those coming for the Gold Coast Titans between 2017 and 2022.

