Ex-Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden leaves Featherstone Rovers

FORMER Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden has left Featherstone Rovers.

Eden took to Instagram last night to confirm the news, with a post stating: “My time is up at the flat capper stadium, lets see what the future holds.”

Eden joined Featherstone from Halifax Panthers during the 2024 Championship season. The 34-year-old moved initially to Fax from full-time Castleford Tigers in the 2023/24 off-season, where he spent seven years, scoring 112 tries in 122 appearances.

He went on to make six appearances for the Panthers, scoring three tries but his time at The Shay ended with Eden going on to register nine appearances for Rovers during his short stint at the club.

Eden began his career with boyhood club Castleford, debuting in 2011 but he made just three first-team appearances before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2012.

The winger/fullback made 27 appearances before moving on to Hull KR where he registered a further 39.

A spell with NRL side Brisbane Broncos followed, but Eden returned to Castleford for 2017 – and made his name as one of the best wingers in Super League under Daryl Powell.