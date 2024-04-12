Ex-Castleford Tigers star Kenny Edwards released by new club by mutual consent

FORMER Castleford Tigers star Kenny Edwards has been released from his contract by his new club Mackay Cutters by mutual consent.

Edwards, who left the Tigers and Super League at the end of the 2023 season, joined the Cutters – who are the feeder team for NRL side North Queensland Cowboys – ahead of their 2024 Queensland Cup season, but the 34-year-old has now exited the Australian side.

The silky back-rower played 116 games in Super League for Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford.

