Ex-Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique star Tony Gigot finds new club following Super League relegation

FORMER Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique star Tony Gigot has found a new club following his exit from Super League.

Gigot had starred for Toulouse in their maiden Super League season in 2022, but was a free agent following the end of the year and has since joined Albi in the French Elite One division.

Aged 32, Gigot joins former Toulouse teammate Maxime Puech at Albi for 2023 as well as ex-Barrow Raiders and Hull FC centre Hakim Miloudi.

The Frenchman actually played for Olympique back in 2010 on loan, but made his name at Catalans, winning the Challenge Cup with them in 2018 whilst being awarded the Lance Todd Trophy for a brilliant performance in the win over Warrington Wolves.

Making moves to the Toronto Wolfpack then Wakefield Trinity, Gigot made the move to Toulouse ahead of the 2022 Super League season, but couldn’t stop the French side from relegation.

There had been speculation that the 32-year-old playmaker could join a Championship rival, but he has committed to life in France with Albi.