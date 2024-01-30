Josh Simm on why it failed at St Helens, Hull FC move, Brett Hodgson and if he could have stayed at the Super League club

JOSH SIMM is now back in Super League after signing a two-year deal with the Castleford Tigers for 2024 and 2025.

But, there looked a point when Simm appeared on the outer edges of the northern hemisphere’s top league following two loan spells from parent club St Helens.

The outside back scored seven tries in 19 appearances for Saints over a four-year period, but Simm also spent time on loan at Leigh Leopards and then Hull FC before leaving Saints for NRL feeder team Wynnum Manly Seagulls ahead of the 2023 season.

So why didn’t it work out at St Helens?

“I just think that I was behind world-class centres at Saints. I hadn’t really grown up either, I started playing Super League at 17,” Simm told League Express.

“I lost my way. Training was just around the corner and I wasn’t really enjoying or loving it. I wanted to find the enjoyment back for rugby so I went away.

“I’ve now come back knowing exactly what works for me. It’s sort of stupid stuff like what to eat before a game – it’s usually spag bol! – or just like getting used to playing week in, week out. I’ve definitely grown up a lot more, I’m a new player.”

Though Simm only made five appearances for Hull during a successful loan spell in 2022, the 22-year-old has nothing but praise for the club and especially former head coach Brett Hodgson.

“I loved it at Hull, it was one of the best things I have ever done. I was very lucky that the club gave me a house over there,” Simm told League Express.

“I was in and training and didn’t have to travel at all. I trained five days a week and then played on the weekend.

“I was lucky enough to play week in, week out until I was recalled by St Helens. I loved the experience though.

“I also loved Brett Hodgson, I thought he was a really top bloke and a top coach. It was a good culture there.”

Could Simm have stayed at Hull?

“I don’t think there was ever a chance I could have stayed at Hull.

“They were having a big turnover and I was still contracted at St Helens. I knew what my job was there – I went to help them out.

“I scored the winner at Magic Weekend against Hull KR – it doesn’t get better than that!”

