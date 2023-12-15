Ex-Featherstone Rovers and NRL centre Joey Leilua quits professional rugby league

FORMER FEATHERSTONE ROVERS and NRL centre Joey Leilua has quit professional rugby league following his exit from the UK.

Leilua, 31, was one of 19 players to exit Rovers at the end of the 2023 Championship season after the West Yorkshire club failed at the semi-final stage of the second tier play-offs.

He has now signed for the Dapto Canaries who play their rugby league in Illawarra and confirmed that he would not be stepping foot back into a professional rugby league environment after his Featherstone exit.

“It’s just for 15 games, that’s all. It’s a part-time job. I’m done with professional football” Leilua told the Daily Telegraph.

“The $700,000 days were a long time ago. I’ve done enough for my family, we have a nice house, we are living comfortably so it’s all good.”

As an aside from that, the former Canberra Raiders man has been plying his trade in the boxing ring and won his second fight at the beginning of December.

The blockbusting centre has almost 250 NRL games under his belt after beginning his career with Sydney Roosters before having spells with Newcastle Knights, Canberra and Wests Tigers.

Leilua was also capped 15 times by Samoa.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.