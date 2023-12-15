Carlos Tuimavave ‘unsure’ if he will be Hull FC captain in Super League 2024 after “tough” year

HULL FC centre Carlos Tuimavave is ‘unsure’ if he will be captain for the East Yorkshire club in 2024 after a “tough” year in Super League 2023.

Tuimavave struggled with injury and form in 2023 in what was a difficult year overall for all those involved at the MKM Stadium.

Now, the 31-year-old has reflected on the hardships of last season.

“Coming back from a serious injury, from an Achilles rupture, it was just tough for me to find my feet,” Tuimavave explained to BBC Humberside.

“I didn’t have a pre-season and I think a pre-season is really important because that’s where you build your foundations and you prepare your body for the season ahead.

“I didn’t have that and I just kept picking up little niggling injuries along the way and I just couldn’t find any consistency in my game. Not having a pre-season played a big part in that.

“I’m feeling good now.”

The captaincy at Hull looks to be going elsewhere next season as Tuimavave admitted he has had conversations with head coach Tony Smith about not being skipper in 2024: “I’ll be honest it was really really tough, being captain and then not playing as much as I wanted to.

“It was very frustrating and I’m not sure if I’ll be captain again next year. That’s something me and Tony have spoken about, that’ll come out when it’s supposed to come out.

“He didn’t say he was necessarily looking for something different. It was more myself approaching Tony and just reflecting on the year and the lessons I learned and just how I felt going forward as well.

“(It was) also what I thought would be best for myself and for the team so that will come out in due course.

“The time I spent on the field wasn’t good enough, sometimes these things happen.”

Whoever might take over as captain remains to be seen, with veteran Danny Houghton surely in the mix.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.